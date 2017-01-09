go

Delays on West Berkshire's busiest roads

Weeks of disruption on the A339 begins today (Monday)

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

A339 reinstated to four lanes as improvement works continue

Traffic is slow on the M4 eastbound this morning (Monday) following a multi-vehicle collision. 

Five vehicles were reported to have been involved in the collision between Junction 13 (Chieveley) and Junction 12 (Theale).

Also today, nine weeks of disruption begin on the A399. 

One lane will be closed in both directions under a contra-flow layout in order for contractors to resurface the southbound carriageway and paint new white lines.

West Berkshire Council said it is expecting "some delays" on the A339, with the Robin Hood roundabout also likely to be affected by queuing traffic.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to take a different route. The council is also asking people to consider making short journeys across town on foot, "especially at lunch times when the roads tend to be busier."

Lane closures on the busy dual carriageway last year brought Newbury to a standstill and saw traffic queuing back to the Sandleford link, causing delays of up to an hour.  

Once the resurfacing work is complete, reconstruction of the central reservation between the northbound and southbound carriageways will begin.

The work is not expected to be as disruptive to traffic but lane closures will still be required.

News

