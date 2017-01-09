go

Public meeting tonight over plans for 119 new homes for Hungerford

Town council urges residents to have their say

plans

A CONTROVERSIAL application to site 119 homes on land south of Priory Road, Hungerford, is open to public debate this evening (Monday).

The meeting has been arranged by Hungerford Town Council, which vehemently opposes the project and whose members believe public opinion is on their side.

The town council has issued the following statement: "(We) do not believe that this area of outstanding natural beauty should be chosen over other suitable sites around the town.

"However West Berkshire Council and Hungerford's district councillors (James Podger and Paul Hewer, both Con, Hungerford) tell us that residents are in favour - please come and tell us your views."

The meeting takes place in the Corn Exchange from 7pm this evening - if you will be aggected in any way, you are invited to go and have your say.

Meanwhile for background, go here: http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/all-districts/20025/bid-for-199-homes-comes-under-fire.html

