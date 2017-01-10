Brownies spread Christmas cheer

PATIENTS at the West Berkshire Community Hospital were encouraged into the Christmas spirit thanks to a Wash Common Brownie pack.

Fourteen girls from the 3rd Wash Common Brownies brought some joy to those in hospital by singing Christmas carols on Thursday, December 22.

Pack member Caroline Clifton, who also works at the community hospital, said she thought it would be nice to cheer up patients with some singing while also promoting the pack and Girlguiding.

She said: “It went well and lots of the patients really enjoyed it.

“They were telling me how they loved it and all the staff were saying that a lot of the patients were singing.”