go

New scheme will help West Berkshire unemployed find work

£1m will be invested into Building Family Bridges project

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

cash money

THOSE struggling to find jobs in West Berkshire could be given a helping hand, thanks to £1m of funding to help unemployed people find routes back into work.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has announced that £1m will be invested into the Berkshire-wide project Building Family Bridges.

The project aims to work with community organisations to “remove the barriers that prevent people from engaging in learning and other pathways towards employment”.

The Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) secured the funding for the project, which will enable participants to identify their own long-term employment aims and ensure that they are able to access existing services, as well as filling gaps in those services such as family mediation or opportunities for families to have positive experiences together, building confidence and improving well- being.

Leader of Reading Borough Council and member of the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP Forum, Jo Lovelock, said: “Thames Valley Berkshire LEP is committed to reducing economic inactivity and increasing workforce skills by supporting activities that will extend employment opportunities to those who are most disadvantaged in the labour market.

“We are therefore delighted that this funding has been awarded to WEA to deliver Building Family Bridges, which will enable participants to identify their long-term employment aims, build their confidence and support the family unit as a whole.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Meet Paul..the baby born in a bus stop on the A339

Meet Paul..the baby born in a bus stop on the A339

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Newbury woman dies aged 103

Newbury woman dies aged 103

News

Warning over conversion of West Berkshire office space to housing
News

Warning over conversion of West Berkshire office space to housing

Experts say the district may struggle to attract business in the future

 
New scheme will help West Berkshire unemployed find work
News

New scheme will help West Berkshire unemployed find work

£1m will be invested into Building Family Bridges project

 
News

Developers appeal over delay to Theale scheme

 
Hampshire

Temporary waste permits start to land on North Hampshire doormats

 
News

Former Mayor of Newbury Barbara McMahon dies aged 94

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive