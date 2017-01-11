go

Former Mayor of Newbury Barbara McMahon dies aged 94

Funeral service for lifelong Newburian will be held later this month

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

BARBARA McMahon – a former Mayor of Newbury – has died aged 94.

Born in Newbury in 1922, Mrs McMahon lived in the town all her life, something her daughters say she was ‘very proud of’.

Mrs McMahon served as a Newbury district councillor for the Conservative Party and was elected as mayor in 1983.

She also worked as a teacher at Greenham Court, which is now known as The Willows Primary School.

Mrs McMahon was widowed almost 50 years ago, when her husband John died in 1967.

She died peacefully at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Monday.

Mrs McMahon is survived by her two daughters, Louise and Diane, her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Friday January 27, at her parish church, St Francis de Sales,Wash Common, followed by a cremation service.

