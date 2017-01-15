Sweet affectionate crossbreed sees new home

A DOG who is far from the run-of-the-mill(y) is seeking a new home

Milly, a sweet three-year-old crossbreed is an affectionate dog who was handed in to the care of Dogs Trust Newbury.

Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Milly adores her home comforts and her favourite pastime is snuggling up on the sofa in her foster home. When Milly isn’t cozied up indoors, she loves being out and about exploring on her walks – she loves investigating in the woods.

“Milly is looking for a calm, peaceful home where she can continue to blossom into a beautiful, happy girl. Milly needs owners who will be around for most of the day as she adores human company, so any time left will need to be built up slowly. Milly could live with children aged 14 and over, and she is currently in foster care with a cat. Milly could potentially live with another calm dog, after a few successful mixes here at the rehoming centre.”

Do you think you could be Milly’s special someone? Please call the staff at Dogs Trust Newbury to arrange a visit on 0300 303 0292. As Milly is currently with a foster family until she finds her new family, please contact the centre before coming to visit her.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.

For more information about the charity’s work please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.