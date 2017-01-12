go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council’s record car parking profits revealed. 

In other news, a little girl from Newbury born without a left hand has been presented with  one that was 3d printed by a local group.

Also this week, a Newbury business director has called for more to be done to help the homeless after discovering one of his own employees was sleeping rough.

Meanwhile, pupil power is being sought to help build a cancer and renal care unit in West Berkshire.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, residents have said a resounding no to 119-home development.

In Thatcham this week, will the town council step in to save the town library?

And on the Hampshire pages, an inquest has heard of the tragic death of a loving family man from Kingsclere. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

