go

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office extends severe weather warning for Thursday across UK including south east

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

04-0513C snow bucklebury

HEAVY snow is forecast for the Newbury area tomorrow (Thursday), during the evening rush hour. 

The Met Office forecast issued at 1pm today affecting Newbury tomorrow, includes rain spreading eastwards during the morning which will turn wintry during the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow in places.

Heavy snow is forecast in the Newbury area between 5pm and 6pm tomorrow - followed by lighter snow between 6pm and 7pm, then freezing temperatures overnight, starting at minus 1c from 10pm.

The Friday to Saturday weather outlook for Newbury includes wind on Friday, with sunshine and snow showers, most frequent near the coast and winds then easing through Saturday, with fewer showers. 

Cloud is forecast on Sunday and it will remain cold, with widespread frosts.

A wider yellow (be aware) weather warning affecting many parts of the UK - including the south east - tomorrow, was extended at 10.56am today by the Met Office, due to concerns about severe weather likely in southern Scotland.

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain tomorrow there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow, as cold air is drawn in.

The Met Office has stated there is a great deal of uncertainty over the track and intensity of the weather system across the UK, including the amount and extent of any snow.

More widely across the UK tomorrow there is a chance of snow settling, with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England.

Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to rapidly form on untreated surfaces.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Meet Paul..the baby born in a bus stop on the A339

Meet Paul..the baby born in a bus stop on the A339

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Newbury woman dies aged 103

Newbury woman dies aged 103

News

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east
News

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office extends severe weather warning for Thursday across UK including south east

 
New scheme will help West Berkshire unemployed find work
News

New scheme will help West Berkshire unemployed find work

£1m will be invested into Building Family Bridges project

 
News

Warning over conversion of West Berkshire office space to housing

1comment

 
News

Developers appeal over delay to Theale scheme

 
Hampshire

Temporary waste permits start to land on North Hampshire doormats

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive