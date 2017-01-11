Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

HEAVY snow is forecast for the Newbury area tomorrow (Thursday), during the evening rush hour.

The Met Office forecast issued at 1pm today affecting Newbury tomorrow, includes rain spreading eastwards during the morning which will turn wintry during the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snow in places.

Heavy snow is forecast in the Newbury area between 5pm and 6pm tomorrow - followed by lighter snow between 6pm and 7pm, then freezing temperatures overnight, starting at minus 1c from 10pm.

The Friday to Saturday weather outlook for Newbury includes wind on Friday, with sunshine and snow showers, most frequent near the coast and winds then easing through Saturday, with fewer showers.

Cloud is forecast on Sunday and it will remain cold, with widespread frosts.

A wider yellow (be aware) weather warning affecting many parts of the UK - including the south east - tomorrow, was extended at 10.56am today by the Met Office, due to concerns about severe weather likely in southern Scotland.

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain tomorrow there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow, as cold air is drawn in.

The Met Office has stated there is a great deal of uncertainty over the track and intensity of the weather system across the UK, including the amount and extent of any snow.

More widely across the UK tomorrow there is a chance of snow settling, with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities - this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England.

Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to rapidly form on untreated surfaces.