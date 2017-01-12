Thatcham couple to appear on TV tonight

A THATCHAM couple who upped sticks and moved to Spain to open a fish and chip shop will be featured on tonight’s (Thursday) episode of Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.

Paul and Debbie Williams escaped the grey skies of Britain to open ‘Our Plaice in the Sun' in September 2015, serving classic fish and chips to ex-pats and locals in the resort town of Albir, about four miles from Benidorm.

The fly-on-the-wall series, which will be broadcast at 8pm, will follow Mr and Mrs Williams as they launch the shop’s new delivery service, in an effort to improve business during the quiet summer months when many of the ex-pat community fly home.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, former Merchant Navy chef Mr Williams admitted to feeling a bit nervous ahead of his first TV appearance.

“They came to film us in July (2016) on the same day we started delivering,” he said.

“The cameras were with us for 10 hours of the day, from 10am until we closed.

“It was a bit frightening, I must admit, and there were a few teething problems, but hopefully we’ll come across all right.”

The semi-retired couple, who live on Benidorm’s biggest campsite, Camping Villamar, say they are loving life in the Spanish sun, despite business being slow when their regulars head back to Blighty as temperatures rise.

“It’s lovely,” said 54-year-old Mrs Williams.

“All our customers are fantastic.

“And the weather, the way of life – it’s mostly al fresco, so you’re outside eating and drinking rather than having to spend your whole time huddled indoors.”

Mr Williams, aged 60, added: “Our children still live in England so, because we only open Tuesday to Friday, we can still fly back and see them at the weekend if we need to.

“It’s perfect really.

“We were lucky that we didn’t have to come over here and work but I just didn’t want to give up work – you need something.

“To do it for yourselves is really wonderful.”