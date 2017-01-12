go

Newbury Town Council to decide on funding for Jack of Newbury statue

Council could provide up to £1,800 to sculptors

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Council gives backing for life size Jack of Newbury statue

NEWBURY Town Council looks set to provide £1,300 of funding to ensure a statue of Jack of Newbury can go ahead.

Councillors had agreed in principle to support the £36,000 sculpture at a meeting in September, with local artists Luke Webb and Sarah Kiernan asking the council to contribute five per cent of the cost (£1,800).

The figure would then be matched by funding organisation The Good Exchange.

The £1,300 contribution, taken from Community Infrastructure Levy funds, will be decided at a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday – the authority is hoping to provide a further £500 later in the year.

John Winchcombe lived from 1489 to 1557 and is credited with creating the first factory in England, bringing employment to hundreds of local people.

It is planned to erect the statue outside the former home of Jack of Newbury in Northbrook Street.

  • NewburyDenizen

    12/01/2017 - 11:11

    how is a statue "infrastructure" or do I have my definitions wrong? Could this money not be better spent elsewhere? Seems like a total waste to me.

  • grumpy

    12/01/2017 - 10:10

    I thought the council had no spare money ? Why do we need this statue ? :-(

