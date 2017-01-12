Sainbury's Newbury branch staff help raise £1,513 for local charity

STAFF at Sainsbury’s Newbury joined volunteers to raise £1,513 in support of local charity PALS in the run-up to Christmas.

Carol-singing and bag-packing by local school pupils, Scouts, Brownies and sports groups were among festive charity fundraisers at the Hectors Way branch. There was also a raffle and bucket collections on the weekend before Christmas.

The money raised will be used to provide leisure activities for local children and young people aged from five to 25, who have physical disabilities and/or a sensory impairment.

Store manager Rob Barnes said: “We’ve enjoyed coming up with ways to support this very worthy cause and it’s great to think that we’re making a positive difference to so many people.”

The store has supported PALS since June 2016 when customers voted for it to be the local supermarket’s local charity of the year.

PALS manager Helen Randall said: “We were touched by the generosity of Sainsbury’s customers over Christmas.

“The money they’ve already raised has really made a difference to us and we look forward to future fundraising events.”

For more information about PALS, visit www.palsweb.org.uk