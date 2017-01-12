go

Driver's lucky escape after car flips in Hermitage

Driver trapped upside down after car overturns in ditch

A WOMAN had a lucky escape this morning (Thurs) after a car flipped into a ditch at Hermitage.

Two fire engines from Newbury were called at 6.45am to a blue hatchback car, which was upside down in a ditch near to The independent Brockhurst Preparatory School.

A woman aged in her 30's was found upside down in the car and trapped.

Firefighters cut away bushes and brambles beside the car, before opening the door to release the driver.

She was cold, with minor injuries.

The road was closed during the incident.

Firefighters left at 7.30am.

Police were also at the scene.

