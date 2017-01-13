go

Greenham Parish Council elects new chairman

Long-standing councillor Julian Swift-Hook voted into the role

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Greenham Parish Council accused of 'lack of transparency'

GREENHAM Parish Council has elected a new chairman with long-standing councillor Julian Swift-Hook taking on the role.


Mr Swift-Hook, who is also currently the Mayor of Newbury, was the only councillor nominated to replace outgoing chairman Phil Barnett at the parish council meeting on Wednesday (January 11).


Speaking before the voting took place Mr Barnett said he was hoping that he could finally relinquish the position saying his tenure “had not been the easiest period”.


Mr Barnett had initially intended to resign from the post in July but was told by the association of local councils that he could not step down unless a replacement was found.


Former Liberal Democrat district councillor and Newbury Town Councillor, Mr Swift-Hook, will now hold the position for the remainder of the civic year (which ends in May) when a new vote will take place.


The change in roles means he now becomes Greenham Parish Council’s fourth chairman in less than three years.


The troubled parish council has experienced a tumultous time recently having received heavy criticism over its handling of the flagship redevelopment of Greenham Control Tower which has been hit by spiralling costs and numerous delays.


Taking the chair Mr Swift-Hook said he was confident that the council would make “good” decisions going forward.


He added: “With everbody pulling in the same direction I’m sure we will achieve what we set out to achieve.”

For more on this story pick up a copy of next week's Newbury weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Guide Dog

    13/01/2017 - 08:08

    Thought he was responsible for the Greenham Control Tower debacle,

    Reply

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

News

A339 through Newbury to go down to two lanes next week
News

A339 through Newbury to go down to two lanes next week

Latest information on nine weeks of disruption on busy road

 
Greenham Parish Council elects new chairman
News

Greenham Parish Council elects new chairman

Long-standing councillor Julian Swift-Hook voted into the role

1comment

 
Thatcham

'Dementia café' launches in Thatcham next week

 
News

Fly-tippers burn mountain of household rubbish in Compton country lane

 
Hampshire

Highclere Society marks 20th anniversary

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive