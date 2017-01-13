Greenham Parish Council elects new chairman

GREENHAM Parish Council has elected a new chairman with long-standing councillor Julian Swift-Hook taking on the role.



Mr Swift-Hook, who is also currently the Mayor of Newbury, was the only councillor nominated to replace outgoing chairman Phil Barnett at the parish council meeting on Wednesday (January 11).



Speaking before the voting took place Mr Barnett said he was hoping that he could finally relinquish the position saying his tenure “had not been the easiest period”.



Mr Barnett had initially intended to resign from the post in July but was told by the association of local councils that he could not step down unless a replacement was found.



Former Liberal Democrat district councillor and Newbury Town Councillor, Mr Swift-Hook, will now hold the position for the remainder of the civic year (which ends in May) when a new vote will take place.



The change in roles means he now becomes Greenham Parish Council’s fourth chairman in less than three years.



The troubled parish council has experienced a tumultous time recently having received heavy criticism over its handling of the flagship redevelopment of Greenham Control Tower which has been hit by spiralling costs and numerous delays.



Taking the chair Mr Swift-Hook said he was confident that the council would make “good” decisions going forward.



He added: “With everbody pulling in the same direction I’m sure we will achieve what we set out to achieve.”

