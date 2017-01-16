go

"Stupid and dangerous"

Ambulance boss slams Newbury motorist who moved ambulance to free up parking space

A NEWBURY motorist who moved an ambulance to free up a parking space as a patient received treatment in the back has been branded as “stupid and dangerous” by South Central Ambulance Service.

Paramedics were treating a patient in the rear of the emergency vehicle which was parked in Malt Court, Pelican Newbury on December 29 when the man entered the cab.

The impatient motorist released the handbrake and moved the ambulance which had been blocking a parking bay before getting back into his red mini cooper and driving into the vacant parking spot.

The unknown driver’s actions have since been slammed by the South Central Ambulance Service with Clinical Operations manager, Darren Weston, saying the incident could have had far more serious consequences.

He said: “This was an extremely stupid and dangerous act that put the safety of the patient, our staff and other members of the public in the vicinity at risk.

“An ambulance typically weighs around five tonnes and left unsecured without the handbrake on, it could have easily rolled, picked up speed and caused considerable damage, serious injury or even death.”

He added: "Fortunately the keys were not in the ignition at the time but in the driver’s possession in the back of the vehicle."

The paramedics were able to get a partial description of the offender and a partial registration licence plate number.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident with one member of the public already coming forward.

The offender is a white man, aged about 50 and is about 5ft10ins with a slim build.

He had sandy or grey messy hair and was wearing a dark khaki coloured jacket, light blue jeans and suede boots.

He was driving a red Mini Cooper with a registration plate starting RJ60.

Anyone with any information should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

