Fly-tippers burn mountain of household rubbish in Compton country lane

THERE were angry exchanges on social media yesterday (Wednesday), prompted by a pile of fly-tipped rubbish that had been set alight and left to smoulder.

The mountain of household rubbish was apparently dumped off Churn Road, near The Ridgeway in Compton, on Tuesday night and then set alight.

It was still smouldering yesterday morning and villagers complained of a foul smell drifting towards local horse gallops within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Included in the pile were pieces of plastic, cardboard, paint tins, toys and nappies.

Several people took to social media to condemn the fly-tippers, with some suggesting that West Berkshire Council’s new waste permit scheme could have encouraged them.

But others condemned the culprits’ laziness and said the blame lay squarely with them.

Some reported similar instances of people dumping household rubbish, including a tumble drier in East Ilsley.

A spokeswoman for West Berkshire Council, Joanne Bassett, said that the fire was out by yesterday lunchtime and added: “It seems there is about three trailer loads of rubbish.

“Our officers are going out to investigate to see if there’s is anything left unburnt that will give a clue as to its origin.

“We always investigate when we are made aware of such instances.”