Work starts to demolish iconic Newbury building

WORK to demolish an iconic Newbury building has started.

Developer Amirantes will build 167 flats in place of the 250ft Sterling Cables tower.

The new homes will be spread across eight blocks, varying in height between three and eight storeys.

A new road, which will be constructed as part of the Sterling Industrial Estate redevelopment, will link Hector’s Way and Kings Road.

News of the impending demolition was met with mixed reaction on social media.

Mat Waddington wrote on Facebook: “Ugly old thing.”

However, another post from Becca Harriss, said: “As horrible as it is, it will be strange not seeing it on the skyline anymore.”

And Paul Willson added: “I disagree it is ugly. As someone born in the 50s, I find this destruction so sad.”