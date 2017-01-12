go

Thatcham accident involving lorry and trailer

Three fire engines at the scene

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

49-0106p-Young-Firefighters

A LORRY and trailer were involved in an incident in Thatcham this afternoon (Thurs).

According to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), two pumps from Newbury Fire Station together with a heavy rescue unit from Dee Road, Tilehurst, were called at 3.40pm to Gables Way, near the company Xtrac. 

It is believed someone was trapped and that two vehicles were involved (to be confirmed).

According to an eye witness, police and ambulance services were also at the scene and the road closed between the A4 and Colthrop Lane.

 Awaiting information from police and ambulance services/update to follow 

