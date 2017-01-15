WASSAILING and netball are among things to do in the Newbury area and beyond today (Sunday).

Thatcham wassail, Linking the Landscape, will be hosted by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, from 2pm to 3pm, at the Nature Discovery Centre, in Lower Way, RG19 3FU.

Visitors are invited to go along and blow away the winter cobwebs and take a musical instrument or anything else to make as much noise as possible.

Meet in the orchard next to the overflow car park. Free event. For more info, see www.bbowt.org.uk/whats-on

A relaxing afternoon Sunday concert: spanning the decades, live on stage with John Cooper is at the William Penney Theatre, AWE, Tadley. Interval refreshments, raffle. Bar available. £8 at the door. Contact Sylvia , telephone (0118) 9323971.

Netball fans should head for the Kennet courts for 9.30am or 11am starts.