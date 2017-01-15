go

What's On

Wassailing in Thatcham among today's choices

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

What's On

WASSAILING and netball are among things to do in the Newbury area and beyond today (Sunday).

Thatcham wassail, Linking the Landscape, will be hosted by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, from 2pm to 3pm, at the Nature Discovery Centre, in Lower Way, RG19 3FU.

Visitors are invited to go along and blow away the winter cobwebs and take a musical instrument or anything else to make as much noise as possible.

Meet in the orchard next to the overflow car park. Free event. For more info, see www.bbowt.org.uk/whats-on 

A relaxing afternoon Sunday concert:   spanning the decades,  live on stage with John Cooper is at the William Penney Theatre, AWE, Tadley.   Interval refreshments, raffle.  Bar available.  £8 at the door.  Contact Sylvia , telephone (0118) 9323971.

Netball fans should head for the Kennet courts for 9.30am or 11am starts.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

Home

Sweet affectionate crossbreed sees new home
Home

Sweet affectionate crossbreed sees new home

3-year-old far from run-of-the-mill(y)

 
What's On
Home

What's On

Wassailing in Thatcham among today's choices

 
News

Can you help save West Berkshire's red phone boxes?

 
News

Five-star reviews for author battling ill health

 
News

Kennet School's great and good recognised

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive