What's on today (Saturday)

Things to do around the district

Cool Craft, 3.30pm-4.30pm, Newbury Library. Free drop-in group for sevens plus.

Sounds of the Glenn Miller Era, 7.45pm, Corn Exchange, Newbury.

Box office 0845 5218218

Newbury District Ornithological Club, members’ afternoon with short talks, tea and cakes.

Doors open 2pm for a prompt 2.30pm start.

St Mary’s Church Hall, Greenham.

New members and visitors welcome.
More details 07796 605016

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train
Woman and 15-year-old boy were targeted between Newbury and Hungerford

1comment

 
Work starts to demolish iconic Newbury building
Sterling Cables tower will make way for flats

1comment

 
Thames Valley Kings celebrate first away win

 
Greenham clerk resigned over concerns that parish council had operated outside the law

1comment

 

