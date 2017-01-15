Five-star reviews for author battling ill health

A FORMER Newbury nightclub floor manager has battled through failing health to see his book published.

George Smith, who worked at the former Liquid nightclub, spent two years researching and writing The Arcane, a paranormal adventure story.

His wife Jan, who works at One Stop in Newbury town centre, said her husband had been battling both dementia and emphysema.

“Friends rallied round, using crowdfunding to get it published as quickly as possible and it’s been getting five-star reviews online,” said Mrs Smith.

Sixty-nine-year-old Mr Smith, who lives in Penwood, Highclere, and uses the pen name Henri George, has previously published a collection of poetry.

He said: “I have always had a love of storytelling and poetry.

“I have a passionate interest in the paranormal and have spent a great deal of time ghost-hunting and investigating, which is what prompted the writing of this book.”

Mr Smith spent a lot of time visiting old churches in the area for research.

The Arcane, published by Pentian, is available online at Kobo and at Google Books, and is also published in paperback by Amazon.