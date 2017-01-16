Woman tried to steal bike from charity

A WOMAN tried to steal a bike from a Newbury community charity.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 4, was 37-year-old Anita Smith of Gaywood Drive, Newbury.

She admitted trying to steal a pedal cycle from the Newbury Community Resource Centre, the Bone Lane-based charity which runs the Community Furniture Project, on October 17 last year.

Magistrates fined Ms Smith £80.

In addition she was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.