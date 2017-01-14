go

Thames Valley Kings celebrate first away win

Thatcham-based wheelchair basketball club win by 31 points

Thames Valley Kings celebrate first away win

THATCHAM’S Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club picked up their first ever away win at the weekend.

The Kings got the New Year off to a good start with a win in the return leg against Hampshire Harriers 2 to make it three wins from five in British Wheelchair Basketball National League Division 3 South and West, leaving them third in the table. 

It was a solid performance from the team, who led from the first quarter with a strong scoring display from Peter Rapley and defensive plays from Wayne Burton and Greg Rose, who locked out the Harriers defence, with Kings leading 14-3.

This continued with great shooting displays in the second from Reece Barker and Joe Humphreys with Barker and Vickie Simmonds also pressing on defence, causing the Harriers offence to make mistakes and allow the Kings to extend their lead to 26-8 at the half.

The foot came off the pedal slightly for the Kings in the third quarter, providing a chance to bring on some emerging talent and allow key players to rest.

Kings edged the quarter six points to four to bring the game at the end of the third quarter to 32-12.

The game ended with a strong showing from Kings with Humphreys and Barker continuing the offensive charge to net 13 more points against Harriers two to win the game 45-14.

Kings founder Jacqueline Scoins-Cass said: “It was great to see the players’ hard work pay off for our third win of the season, our first ever league away win, also a huge testament to Grant [Barker] on his continued work with the Division Three team.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Heavy snow forecast during Newbury area rush hour tomorrow evening

Met Office issues severe weather warning countrywide tomorrow including the south east

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

News

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train
News

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

Woman and 15-year-old boy were targeted between Newbury and Hungerford

1comment

 
Work starts to demolish iconic Newbury building
News

Work starts to demolish iconic Newbury building

Sterling Cables tower will make way for flats

1comment

 
News

Thames Valley Kings celebrate first away win

 
News

Greenham clerk resigned over concerns that parish council had operated outside the law

1comment

 
News

Greenham man is cleared of raping girl

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive