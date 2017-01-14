Thames Valley Kings celebrate first away win

THATCHAM’S Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club picked up their first ever away win at the weekend.

The Kings got the New Year off to a good start with a win in the return leg against Hampshire Harriers 2 to make it three wins from five in British Wheelchair Basketball National League Division 3 South and West, leaving them third in the table.

It was a solid performance from the team, who led from the first quarter with a strong scoring display from Peter Rapley and defensive plays from Wayne Burton and Greg Rose, who locked out the Harriers defence, with Kings leading 14-3.

This continued with great shooting displays in the second from Reece Barker and Joe Humphreys with Barker and Vickie Simmonds also pressing on defence, causing the Harriers offence to make mistakes and allow the Kings to extend their lead to 26-8 at the half.

The foot came off the pedal slightly for the Kings in the third quarter, providing a chance to bring on some emerging talent and allow key players to rest.

Kings edged the quarter six points to four to bring the game at the end of the third quarter to 32-12.

The game ended with a strong showing from Kings with Humphreys and Barker continuing the offensive charge to net 13 more points against Harriers two to win the game 45-14.

Kings founder Jacqueline Scoins-Cass said: “It was great to see the players’ hard work pay off for our third win of the season, our first ever league away win, also a huge testament to Grant [Barker] on his continued work with the Division Three team.”