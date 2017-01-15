Kennet School's great and good recognised

KENNET School celebrated another record-breaking year at its annual presentation ceremony last month.

Pupils were recognised for their achievements during another bumper year, which saw the school being placed in the top 12 per cent in the country for GCSE results.

The school also celebrated “red hot” A-level results and jumping two Ofsted grades back to its ‘outstanding’ rating in May.

Guest for the evening was West Berkshire Council’s member for children and young people Lynne Doherty, who congratulated the school on its achievements.

She also provided personal advice about how pupils could take their achievements to another level.

Kennet School head Paul Dick said: “Thank you to councillor Lynne Doherty for her words of wisdom and thank you all for making the school the special place it is.

“Schools are for pupils and their achievements will live long in our memory. Go out into the world and be proud of your achievements and be ambitious for yourselves.”

The list of the prize winners were: Year 9 GCSE Humanities – Tasmima Abedin; Andrew Corps Award – Bethan Alsey and Freya Mills; Margaret Tipton Award – Calum McDonald-Webb; Jonathan Amor Plate – Elizabeth Colvin; Excellence in History – Thomas Wilkin; Historian of the Year – Lucy Beach; Geography Prize – Victoria Pratt; Annual Drama Award – Estella Collins; Greatest Contribution to School Drama – Callum Hume; Kennet School Sports Cup – Harry Bevan; Caroline Parsons Plate – Razneen Shah; Paul Vanstone Award – Emily Bayliss; Greatest Achievement in Photography – Mirek Gosney; Barclays Bank Shield – Thomas Moss; The Croft Shield – Darryl Butcher; AWE Award – Thomas Ebdon; Friends of Kennet Music Prize – Lucy Beach; Black Box Trophy – Tiffany Lawrence; The Matthew Huntley Trophy – Matthew Edgson; PTA Award – Bernadette Southgate; Psychology Prize – Louisa Bradshaw; Frank Hutchings Award – Courteney Drane; Greatest Achievement at GCSE English – Kerry Howlett; Exceptional Contribution to School Dance – Aimee Abbott; Dave Goriup Award for Music Technology – James Cox; Greatest Achievement in Economics – Haris Shahzad; The Watson Award – Excellence in A Level English – Victoria Evans; The Smith Cup – Razneen Shah; Greatest Progress at GCSE – Jasmine Thomas-Campbell; The Chairman’s Cup – Susannah Eaton; Greatest Progress at A Level – Louisa Bradshaw