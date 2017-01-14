CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

DO you recognise this man?



British Transport Police released this image following a vicious, unprovoked attack on a woman and a boy on a train approaching Hungerford rail station.

At around 8.32pm to 8.45pm on Friday, December 30 last year, the victims - a 15-year-old boy and a woman aged 20, were on board the delayed 8.10pm service from Newbury.

While on the train, the woman was using the Snapchat application on her phone to take pictures and she took a ‘selfie.’

This prompted a male passenger sitting nearby to ask her what she was doing. He then verbally abused her.

The victims did not respond and, as they were preparing to leave the train, the man approached the 15-year-old boy and punched him in the face.

His glasses were knocked off from the force of the blow and as he bent down to pick them up the offender punched him again, breaking his glasses.

The female victim stepped in and the offender spat in her face then slapped her.

When she tried to push him away he spat and slapped her again.

Both victims disembarked at Hungerford.

They sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Pc Connor Crespin said: “No one expects to be attacked in this manner when they are travelling on the railway.

“This was an unprovoked assault by a man on a child and a young woman which has left them very shaken by what happened.”

He added: “I would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”

If you recognise the man, contact Pc Crespin by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference number 296 13/01/17.