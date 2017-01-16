go

Frosty late afternoon in Hungerford Lane, Bradfield Southend

Paul Roberson
Frosty late afternoon in Hungerford Lane, Bradfield Southend
Image taken towards the late afternoon sun on a walk showing the remaining frost across the fields.

