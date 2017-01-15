Upper Lambourn man jailed for vicious assault

AN Upper Lambourn man has been sentenced to a total of eight months’ imprisonment following a savage assault.

Shane Harte, aged 22, of Maddle Road, admitted causing actual bodily harm when he appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, Januart 13.

On March 3, 2016 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, Harte was travelling in a car with the victim, a 23-year-old man in Wantage Road, Hungerford.

Harte asked the victim to get out of the car and when he did so, he assaulted him before leaving the victim at the side of the road.

The victim sustained a fractured cheekbone as well as spinal injuries as a result of the assault.

Harte was charged with the offence on 26 July, 2016.

Investigating officer Det Con Claire Midwinter of Newbury CID, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man being seriously injured, causing him a long and painful recovery period.

“The injuries he sustained could have had a lasting effect on his health and career. This was a pre-mediated attack for no reason, where the victim was left in a very rural and dark location in an area with which he was unfamiliar.

“I am pleased that Harte will now be spending time in prison for his actions.”