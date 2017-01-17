Some like it 'Hotcha'

A Chinese takeaway and delivery chain will be serving up freshly-made dishes to the people of Newbury after the opening of its newest store.

Hotcha, founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs James Liang and Andy Chan, opened its doors at the London Road restaurant on Monday as it continues to expand across the South of England.

Offering takeaway and delivery, Hotcha simplifies the mass-cooking process by preparing all core ingredients, including meat, fish, marinades and sauces, off-site before they are shipped to the individual stores.

The dishes are then put together in line with Hotcha’s house recipes and presentation styles.

Co-founder and chief executive, James Liang, said: “We are delighted to be opening this store in Newbury, enabling us to cook for customers in this thriving town.

He added: “Our ambition is to become the first national Chinese takeaway chain in the UK and the opening our 13th store in Newbury is a natural step as we continue our rapid growth from our beginnings in Bristol five years ago.”

The outlet will employ a 15-strong team and the company is also looking to recruit more staff from the local area.

Hotcha opens daily at 11am until 11pm with seating for up to 10 customers inside the store.