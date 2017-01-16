Inquest opens for Tadley man killed in Tunisia terror attack

THE terrorist attack on a Tunisian beach that led to the deaths of 30 British tourists – including 80-year-old Tadley man David Thompson – could have been stopped sooner, an inquest has heard.

In total, 38 people were killed when a gunman opened fire near Sousse in June 2015.

After his death, friends and neighbours paid tribute to Mr Thompson, describing him as "friendly, kind and thoughtful".

Today, an inquest heard how nearby security forces "had an ability to put an end to the attack" before the police arrived.

Samantha Leek, counsel to the inquest, said they "deliberately and unjustifiably slowed down to delay their arrival at the hotel".

The hearings are taking place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, presided over by judge and coroner Nicholas Loraine-Smith.

They are expected to last around seven weeks.

