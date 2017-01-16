go

Inquest opens for Tadley man killed in Tunisia terror attack

David Thompson, 80, was one of 30 British people killed in Sousse

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Inquest opens for Tadley man killed in Tunisia terror attack

THE terrorist attack on a Tunisian beach that led to the deaths of 30 British tourists – including 80-year-old Tadley man David Thompson – could have been stopped sooner, an inquest has heard.

In total, 38 people were killed when a gunman opened fire near Sousse in June 2015. 

After his death, friends and neighbours paid tribute to Mr Thompson, describing him as "friendly, kind and thoughtful".

Today, an inquest heard how nearby security forces "had an ability to put an end to the attack" before the police arrived.

Samantha Leek, counsel to the inquest, said they "deliberately and unjustifiably slowed down to delay their arrival at the hotel".

The hearings are taking place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, presided over by judge and coroner Nicholas Loraine-Smith.

They are expected to last around seven weeks.

For more, see this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

UPDATE: Snow predicted from 5pm today for three hours

Snow predicted from 4pm today for three hours

Greenham man is cleared of raping girl

Court

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

News

Inquest opens for Tadley man killed in Tunisia terror attack
News

Inquest opens for Tadley man killed in Tunisia terror attack

David Thompson, 80, was one of 30 British people killed in Sousse

 
Westminster Blog: Views from Newbury MP Richard Benyon
News

Westminster Blog: Views from Newbury MP Richard Benyon

Brighter 'Blue Monday' in Berkshire

 
News

Vehicle fire closes A34 near Newbury

 
News

VIDEO: Newbury veteran features in Help for Heroes mental health campaign

1comment

 
News

"Stupid and dangerous"

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive