M4 overnight closures in force this week

OVERNIGHT closures on the M4 through West Berkshire will be in place tonight and tomorrow.

Work to maintain the communication sensors within the carriageway between Chieveley and Hungerford takes place this week and the eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, on Tuesday January 17.

The westbound carriageway on the same stretch will then be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, on January 18. A signed diversion will be in place during both closures via the A4.

Elsewhere, work to resurface the northbound slip roads on the A34 Speen junction finish tonight.

The northbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am. Signed diversions will be in place via adjacent junctions.