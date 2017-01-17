Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

A MAN has been left with a broken jaw after being savagely attacked outside a Newbury pub.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was in the Market Place outside the Slug and Lettuce sometime between 3am and 4.40am on Sunday (January 15).

He was then approached by two men, one of whom punched the victim, who fell to the ground.

The offenders kicked the victim in the face as he lay on the ground then ran off towards the Wharf.

The victim is receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital for a broken jaw and police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gareth Perry of Force CID based at Newbury police station, said: “We need the public’s help to trace the two offenders.

"One of the offenders is white, in his late teens or early twenties, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, very slim with short spiky dark hair and no facial hair. He was wearing thin glasses. There is no description of the other man at this time.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please contact us via 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”