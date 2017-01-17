go

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man

60-year-old last seen yesterday (Monday)

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man

Search teams have been launched to try and find a missing man from Chaddleworth.

 He is 60-year-old Gerry Lynch who was last seen by relatives at approximately 1.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Mr Lynch is white, with silver-coloured hair, 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has a mole near his left eye.

Volunteer search teams and the National Police Air Service helicopter are carrying out search activity in the area today.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information about Mr Lynch's whereabouts. 

Det Insp Jonathan Groenen, from Newbury Force CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about where Gerry may be as we are concerned for his welfare.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who recognises someone fitting Gerry’s description. Gerry, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can check you are OK.”

Anyone with any information about Gerry’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 721 16/1.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

Greenham man is cleared of raping girl

Court

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Some like it 'Hotcha'

News

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man
News

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man

60-year-old last seen yesterday (Monday)

 
Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury
News

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Police appealing for witnesses after victim kicked in face outside pub

4comments

 
News

Some like it 'Hotcha'

4comments

 
News

New befriending service seeks more volunteers

 
News

M4 overnight closures in force this week

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive