Kintbury level crossing closed tonight

THE level crossing at Station Road in Kintbury will be closed for two consecutive nights from tonight - Wednesday, January 18 - while Network Rail carries out maintenance works to the crossing.

The closure will be in place between 10pm and 5am.

During the closure all traffic will be diverted via Irish Hill Road, Park Lane, Malthouse Road, A4 and vice versa.

Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained.

All enquiries should be directed to Centurion Traffic Management on 0113 277 5360.