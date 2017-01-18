go

Firefighters tackle Calcot garage fire

Neighbouring house evacuated

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

49-0106p-Young-Firefighters

A house in Calcot was evacuated last night (Tuesday) after a fire broke out in a garage.

Three fire engines were called to the fire that had broken out in a detached garage at a property in Embrook Way at 10.30pm.

Two people were evacuated from the house and were unhurt.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene an hour later, adding that the cause of the fire was accidental.

