Dynamic doggie duo seek new home together

DYNAMIC doggie duo are seeking a loving home together

Cheeky pair, Lottie and Reggie, are the best of friends – they venture everywhere together and even share a bed.

The Shar-Pei cross double act are desperate to be rehomed together and Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“This inseparable duo are rarely seen without each other.”

“Seven-year-old Lottie and five-year-old Reggie are great fun – they love to bounce and play around, and have a real mischievous side; however they are equally content when they snuggle up for a snooze together! A pair of explorers, they love being out and about – they really enjoy their walks and love nothing more than making new two and four-legged friends.”

“These characters are looking for an adult-only home, preferably with an owner who has experience of the breed. A quiet location with a large, secure garden is preferred, with no other pets in the home. Both can become a little worried with strangers at first, so they’ll need a family who will give them time to adjust and help them come out of their shell. Once you offer them some tasty treats you will become their favourite person.”

If you are interested in offering Lottie and Reggie a forever home together, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.