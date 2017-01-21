go

Two evening concerts in Aldworth and Newbury

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

01635 886637

A CONCERT at an Aldworth church are among the things to do today (Saturday)  in Newbury and beyond. 

The Saturday Book Group meets in the Carnegie Room, at Newbury Library, in the wharf,  from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

This month’s book is Small Great Things by Jodie Picoult. Free drop-in group for adults.

Football fans can make their way to Hungerford Town FC , Bulpit Lane, for the 3pm kick-off of a match between Hungerford and Truro.

Rugby fans can watch a 3pm match at Monks Lane, Newbury Blues V Banbury.

Music lovers should head along to Aldworth this evening for a church concert.

All to Warm you on a Winters Evening features Max Fane as the lead tenor singer with  Richard Ingrams, former editor of The Oldie (piano), and the  clarinet of Ross Montgomery, with songs from Schubert and old favourites.

Starts 7.30pm Aldworth church. Tickets £15, including refreshments.  Call (01635) 578936 or 578239, or email allenmaurice5@gmail.com.

More musical entertainment can be found this evening at St Bartholomew's school.

Roger Webster will be in concert, with the Wantage Silver Band conducted by Craig Patterson. 

Starts 7.30pm, at St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury RG14 6JP. Tickets £10, students/seniors £8, under 16s accompanied by an adult free. Tickets can be ordered at www.wantageband.org/events/ tickets  or call (01235) 770378.

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Boss calls on West Berkshire businesses to help homeless into work

