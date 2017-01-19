go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, fresh plans for Sandleford have been met with fresh objections. 

In other news, a Crookham Common resident was left stunned by West Berkshire Council's response to his find of drugs paraphernalia dumped on a country lane.

Also this week, a jury is told how a man bragged to friends about bedding an underage girl.

Meanwhile, Burghfield residents have won their fight against 70 homes in the village.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a popular Headteacher blames council funding cuts, in part, on his decision to take early retirement.

In Thatcham this week, there's news on a memorial BMX track and a school is celebrating its Ofsted result.

And on the Hampshire pages, the North West Hampshire MP will host a rural technology summit in Kingsclere next month.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

CCTV image released after vicious assault on train

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man

Search launched to find missing Chaddleworth man

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
Kingsclere Primary School pupils' safer journey to school
Hampshire

Kingsclere Primary School pupils' safer journey to school

Safety LED flashing armbands provided by AWE

 
News

Richard Benyon backs Government's Brexit plans

 
News

Berkshire businessmen plan 'Seven marathons in seven days' fundraiser

 
News

M4 driver shaving at the wheel stopped by police in distraction crackdown

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive