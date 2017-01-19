Berkshire businessmen plan 'Seven marathons in seven days' fundraiser

TWO Berkshire businessmen will be running through the streets of Newbury later this month as part of a ‘seven marathons in seven days’ fundraiser.

Directors of Berkshire-based recruitment firm EllisKnight, David Holby-Wolinski and Paul Smith (pictured), will take on the gruelling challenge to raise money for children’s charities Naomi House Children’s Hospice and Daisy’s Dream.

The pair will be running 26.2 miles through Newbury on Tuesday, January 31, in a two-man boat costume and sailor outfits, while other marathons will take place in Reading (twice), Oxford, Swindon, Basingstoke and Winchester on consecutive days.

Mr Holby-Wolinski said: “The support has been really great as ever, but we are desperate to raise as much as we can.

“We tend to get involved in a lot of challenges through the business’s fundraising arm, Knights4Charity.”

He added: “We’ve run a lot of marathons together but this will be totally different.

“We had a little bit of panic over the Christmas period as we probably haven’t done as much training as we should have, but we’re hoping we’ve done enough to get us around – there’s a lot of hope.”

The Newbury leg will begin at 9am at the Corn Exchange and the two fun runners are hoping for as much support from the town’s public as possible.

“We were talking about locations and I knew Newbury is a lovely town and so we thought running through it would be great fun,” said Mr Holby-Wolinski.

“We’d love just a clap and a few words of encouragement if people do see us out.

“And if anyone wants to stop us to say hello we’d be delighted – we’ll probably be glad for a chance to rest by that point.

“We’ll be carrying a bucket around with us so if anyone can spare even just a few pennies please do chuck it in.”

The challenge will begin on January 28 in Reading with the launch also featuring a 3km fancy dress family fun run in Green Park at 9am.

To sponsor the duo visit https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/pledgeapound2017