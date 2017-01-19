go

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Attacker punches victim and leaves, then returns to punch him again

AN appeal has been launched after a man was attacked twice in Newbury by the same attacker. 

The 23-year-old victim was approached by another man at the roundabout with Kings Road and Hectors Way.

The victim was punched and put in a headlock but escaped and the suspect left, who then returned and punched the victim several times in the face.

The victim had an eyebrow cut and received scratches.

The offender is described as a white man, of stocky build, who was wearing a dark tracksuit. He drove a blue Volkswagen Golf.

The attack occurred at approximately 5.45pm on Thursday, January 12.

A 23 year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail until 28 March 2017.

Anyone with information about the incident of actual bodily harm should contact 101 quoting reference number 43170011386.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

