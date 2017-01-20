go

Town councillors agree funding for Jack of Newbury statue

Bronze sculpture is expected to cost £36,000 in total

PLANS to create a life-size statue of Jack of Newbury have been given a boost after the town council agreed to pay £1,800 towards the costs.

Members of Newbury Town Council’s policy and resources committee voted unanimously in favour of providing the funding at a meeting on Monday night.

The bronze sculpture of the renowned clothier will be erected outside his former home in Northbrook Street and is expected to cost around £36,000 in total.

Speaking at the meeting, Margo Payne (Con, Clay Hill) requested that the council support the statue.

However, Martha Vickers (Lib Dem, Northcroft) said: “Although I fully support that we commemorate Jack of Newbury, I wish we had gone out and commissioned a statue rather than finding something that’s just been thrown our way.”

Council leader and committee chairman Dave Goff (Con, Clay Hill) said: “I would like to point out the educational benefits the young people in Newbury will gain from this.”

Greenham-based sculptors Luke Webb and Sarah Kiernan had asked the council to cover five per cent of the funding (£1,800), which will then be matched by funding organisation The Good Exchange.

The council will use £1,300 from its Community Infrastructure Levy funds, while a further £500 will be sourced and diverted from other council projects.

The remaining costs for the statue will be provided through a range of sources, including The Arts Council, The Heritage Lottery Fund (educational programme), other funding bodies and private sources, including the Parkway developer.

Jack of Newbury, also known as John Winchcombe, lived from 1489 to 1557 and is credited with creating the first factory in England, bringing work to hundreds of local people.

The statue will be 2.8 metres high.

