Last minute concerns delay Padworth Recycling Centre plans

RESIDENTS in the east of West Berkshire will have to wait a bit longer before they can dump their rubbish at Padworth Recycling Centre.

Councillors were set to decide on Veolia's plans to extend the centre's opening hours and to allow it to take household waste at a meeting on Wednesday.

Both applications were deferred, however, after last-minute consultation raised fresh concerns about the schemes.

Chairman of the council's eastern area planning committee, Graham Pask (Con, Bucklebury) said: "Someone has raised a number of points at the last minute.

"In the interests of clarity and fairness officers had not had time to discuss them and we have deferred the applications."

The concerns were not mentioned at Thursday's meeting.

Veolia had asked that the centre's opening hours be changed to 8am until 6pm.

The company said that, while the number of the visits to the site would increase, the figure would fall well below those anticipated when it opened in 2011.

The application has been submitted after ‘waste wars’ broke out between West Berkshire, Reading and Hampshire councils.

Residents in the east of the district were banned from using the Smallmead tip in Reading after West Berkshire Council withdrew its funding to the cross-local authority partnership Re3, leaving residents with a round trip of up to a 30 miles to use the tip in Newtown Road, Newbury.

The fallout then spread to Hampshire residents, who were banned from West Berkshire tips, and permits were issued to West Berkshire residents.

Calling the situation “less than desirable in sustainability terms”, West Berkshire Council had recommended that both of Veolia’s plans be approved.