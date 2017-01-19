go

Brightwalton household affected by carbon monoxide leak

Emergency services called to scene

Jane Meredith

EMERGENCY services were called to Brightwalton this afternoon (Thurs), after a carbon monoxide leak at a house in the village.

Two fire engines, including one from Newbury and a second from Oxfordshire were called at 3pm to a house situated on an unnamed road in the village.

Ambulances services were also at the scene and paramedics carried out medical checks on a woman living at the property, who was unhurt.

Firefighters isolated a boiler and also a wood burner at the property and advised the householder to get both appliances checked, before leaving the scene an hour later. 

