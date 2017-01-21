American diner branches out into Newbury

A NEW branch of an American diner in Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre has proved a huge success in the first month of opening.

The retro 1950s-style Nelsons Diner opened a new branch on December 12, within the Vue cinema section of the centre.

Proprietor Shelley Francis said the venture had been very busy in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s been ridiculous – nuts,” said Mrs Francis, adding her thanks to Kennet centre manager Mag Williams and her team for their support.

The release of the latest Star Wars film in the school holidays had seen customer numbers peak, attracted by home-made food, using fresh local produce and nothing microwaved, said Mrs Francis.

The new diner has also boosted local employment, with a total 60 full- and part-time staff employed in Newbury, in addition to the 20 at Nelson’s Diner near Kingsclere, which will remain open.

A third diner is likely to open locally in the future, but Mrs Francis remained tight-lipped as to where.

A pink Cadillac and silver Airstream trailer contribute to the 1950s setting at the Newbury diner, with a 1957 cherry-red Chevrolet proving a popular place to sit and watch old movies on the media wall.

Themed party nights on the horizon include Valentines Day, and an ‘Elvis in the House’ meal with entertainment. Children and group bookings are welcome.

Pancake Day offers traditional American pancakes and maple syrup or Betty Boop (cherry and almond) and chunky monkey (chocolate and banana).

For a gallery of photographs click on the link below:

http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=nelsons