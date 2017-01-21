go

American diner branches out into Newbury

Huge success at new venue in shopping centre

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

American diner branches out into Newbury

A NEW branch of an American diner in Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre has proved a huge success in the first month of opening.

The retro 1950s-style Nelsons Diner opened a new branch on December 12, within the Vue cinema section of the centre.

Proprietor Shelley Francis said the venture had been very busy in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s been ridiculous – nuts,” said Mrs Francis, adding her thanks to Kennet centre manager Mag Williams and her team for their support.

The release of the latest Star Wars film in the school holidays had seen customer numbers peak, attracted by home-made food, using fresh local produce and nothing microwaved, said Mrs Francis.

The new diner has also boosted local employment, with a total 60 full- and part-time staff employed in Newbury, in addition to the 20 at Nelson’s Diner near Kingsclere, which will remain open.

 A third diner is likely to open locally in the future, but Mrs Francis remained tight-lipped as to where.

A pink Cadillac and silver Airstream trailer contribute to the 1950s setting at the Newbury diner, with a 1957 cherry-red Chevrolet proving a popular place to sit and watch old movies on the media wall.

Themed party nights on the horizon include Valentines Day, and an ‘Elvis in the House’ meal with entertainment. Children and group bookings are welcome.

Pancake Day offers traditional American pancakes and maple syrup or Betty Boop (cherry and almond) and chunky monkey (chocolate and banana).

For a gallery of photographs click on the link below:

http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=nelsons

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Some like it 'Hotcha'

Boss calls on West Berkshire businesses to help homeless into work

Boss calls on West Berkshire businesses to help homeless into work

News

Good result for Thatcham's Whitelands Park School
Thatcham

Whitelands Park School rated good by Ofsted

Thatcham primary school transforms itself to achieve its best rating

 
Newbury/Hungerford fitness coach sees dreams realised after £20,000 raised
News

West Berkshire fitness coach sees dreams realised after £20,000 raised

Sierra Leone school building gets off the ground

 
News

American diner branches out into Newbury

 
News

Changing your diet to reduce the risk of diabetes

 
News

Town councillors agree funding for Jack of Newbury statue

8comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive