Forget Star Wars Cantina.... Galactic Empire is coming

NOW here’s a good, clean bit of fun to brighten up dull old February for local clubbers...

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.... actually fairly recently – a new heavy metal band was formed by some of the most infamous and feared villains in the galaxy. Introducing Galactic Empire...

The band perform classic pieces from the iconic soundtrack of theStar Wars films written by John Williams. Galactic Empire’s self-titled album will be released on Friday, February 3, via Rise Records.

Galactic Empire are touring the country from February 1 – catch them at Reading’s Sub89 on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, and at Oxford’s O2 Academy2 the following day.

The band line-up is:

Boba Sett – drums

Bass Commander – bass

Dark Vader – lead guitar

Shadow Ranger – guitar

Red Guard – guitar

With a couple of music videos and singles that quickly captured the attention of metal and sci-fi fans alike, the announcement of the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars cosplay band’s highly-anticipated debut album should be welcome news.

In a joint statement last week, the band said: “At long last! Our preparations are com...plete. The mighty Galactic Empire will unleash our ultimate weapon in the battle to bring heavy metal to your galaxy.

The puny humans at Velocity and Rise Records have succumbed to the crushing power of the Dark Side and will release our debut full-length album on which we pay tribute to Supreme Sith Overlord John Williams with 11 tracks of pure sonic devastation. Join us, and together, we can rule the galaxy!”

Dark Vader (guitar) had the following to say: “These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy.

“We have been doubling our efforts to complete our debut full-length album in time for the Emperor’s arrival.

“If you are not part of the Rebel Alliance or a traitor, buy our singles on iTunes and prepare to succumb to the Dark Side upon our album’s release.”

www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyoxford/events/914697/galactic-empire-tickets

www.sub89.com