Newbury Weekly News turns 150 next month

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

THE Newbury Weekly News will be  150 years old next month and we will be embarking on a year of celebrations.

Don’t miss the special anniversary edition of the Newbury Weekly News on February 9.

If you buy a copy of the NWN on January 26 or February 2, you will get a voucher that entitles you to a FREE copy of the paper on February 9.

And you can toast our birthday next month with commemorative beers brewed by West Berkshire Brewery called Mr Blacket and Mr Turner, named after the newspaper’s founding fathers.

And in a countdown to next month’s anniversary,  we have launched an interactive online timeline, charting some of the most significant historical events – locally, nationally and globally  – that have helped shape our world since we launched in 1867.

Just go to newburytoday.co.uk and click on the timeline banner at the top of the homepage.

