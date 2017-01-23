go

Drivers urged to take care in freezing fog

Two minor collisions at A34 East Ilsley and A339 Vodafone roundabout

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

DRIVERS are urged to take care in freezing fog after two collision during the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Two fire engines from Newbury Fire Station were called at 2am to the Vodafone roundabout after a car had left the road and crashed into a lamppost on the southbound carriageway. 

No-one was hurt and firefighters made the scene safe before leaving at 2.20am.

Police and ambulance services were also called to the scene.

Then at 6.30am firefighters from Newbury and a third from Didcot were called to a collision involving two cars on the A34 sliproad southbound at East Ilsley.

No-one was trapped and firefighters left shortly afterwards.

Police and ambulance services were also at the scene.

