Man in court for drug dealing

A NEWBURY man has appeared in court for drug dealing.

Tommy Gillyon, aged 19 of Oakley Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 19, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class B cannabis.

The conviction relates to an offence on June 17, 2016, where Mr Gillyon was seen by an off-duty police officer to exchange drugs for money on Waller Drive, Turnpike.

Mr Gillyon was detained at the scene and was found to have cannabis on his possession, as well as his phone and money.

At Thursday's court appearance, he was issued with a 40 hour community order and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

Investigating officer Det Con Andy Philpott, based at Newbury Police Station, said: "This conviction should send a warning to those considering supplying cannabis, that it will not be tolerated within our communities."

