Met Office issues severe weather warning for freezing fog

Widespread warning includes Newbury and the South East of England

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

THE MET Office has issued a severe weather warning for freezing fog, affecting a widespread area of the country overnight tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning – including Newbury and the South East.

The amber (be aware) warning issued at 11.07am today, valid until 11am tomorrow, is for areas of freezing fog, some dense, expected to form again this evening and last into Wednesday morning.

The fog will become more widespread through the night, with icy patches on untreated roads and paths an additional hazard.

Travelling conditions will be difficult, with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel possible.

Local authorities affected include West Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Reading, Southampton and Buckinghamshire.

Drivers are urged to take extreme care, reduce speeds and allow extra time for journeys.

Two collisions occurred in the local area during the early hours of Monday morning in freezing fog earlier this week.

These included a 2am accident at the A339 Vodafone roundabout in Newbury, after a car left the road and crashed into a lamppost on the southbound carriageway. 

A few hours later, at 6.30am, there was a collision involving two cars on the A34 sliproad southbound at East Ilsley.

