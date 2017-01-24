go

Surprise American guests for Arlington gig

Mandolinquents coming to West Berkshire venue

Two surprise American guests will be joining a mandolin gig at Arlington Arts on February 3.

Hard on the heels of Mandolinquents leader Simon Mayor appearing on a trailer for The Simpsons with his fabled turkey song, Mark and Beverly Davis from the New American Mandolin Ensemble, of which Mark is director, will be boosting the normal Mandolinquents line-up of Simon, Hilary James on mandobass, Richard Collins on mandolin and banjo, and Gerald Garcia on acoustic guitar.

While Simon’s starring role with Bart and Co can’t be accessed in the UK for copyright reasons, his American guests will be clearly audible and something new for Mandolinquents fans to savour.

There is still some ticket availability, but spaces are likely to fill up fast.

Go to http://www.arlingtonarts.co.uk/ to discover more.

