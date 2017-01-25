West Berkshire police officers will answer your questions tonight (Wednesday)

West Berkshire residents can question police officers about crime issues in an online discussion tonight.

The web chat will provide people with an opportunity to ask Inspector Chris Ward and Sergeant Al Hawkett questions anonymously about policing, or to raise any concerns, relating to where they live or work in West Berkshire.

Insp Ward said: “The Neighbourhood teams across West Berkshire LPA are here to work to resolve local issues, so do please go online and speak to us during the one-hour web chat with any questions or concerns.

Sgt Hawkett added "We’ll be working hard to answer as many questions as we can, and if you are not able to join us the questions and answers can be viewed afterwards on the Cover it Live website.”

The session will be taking place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Visit Cover it Live at that time to take part, or visit before to set up an email reminder. You can also pre-submit a question to the web chat on Twitter, using #AskTVP and follow us at @TVP_WestBerks