Compton shed blaze spreads to adjacent outbuildings

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

FIREFIGHTERS from two counties tackled a Compton shed fire this morning, (Tues) which affected adjacent outbuildings and threatened to spread to houses on either side. 

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station, plus a further two from Oxfordshire, were called at 11am to a cul-de-sac area called Fairfield, where a shed where two dogs were kept was ablaze.

Both dogs were unharmed, after the owner removed them from the shed.

No-one else was hurt, after residents evacuated the properties. 

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using three hosereel jets and a hydrant.

The shed was completely destroyed.

A garage extension and also a utility room of the two adjacent houses were both 50 per cent destroyed in the blaze.

The cause was put down to accidental, with further investigations ongoing by the fire service.

Firefighters left two hours later, but returned to re-inspect the scene at 4pm today. 

The surrounding area was cordoned off and road closed during the incident. 

PHOTOGRAPHS ROYAL BERKSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE 

  • NeighborNoser

    24/01/2017 - 19:07

    Keeping dogs in a shed - shame on them!

